From Iceland — COVID Roundup: Zero New Domestic Cases, 4,546 People Vaccinated

No new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed domestically yesterday, according to the latest data from covid.is.

19 people are currently hospitalised with the virus, with none in intensive care. 222 people are currently in quarantine, with another 89 in isolation, both figures down from yesterday. The 14-day incidence of infection per 100,000 people is now 12.3, down from 12.8 yesterday. Incidence at border screening is at 18.8, down from 21.8 yesterday, and continues to surpass the domestic incidence rate, although at a declining rate.

4,546 people have so far been vaccinated against the coronavirus, with 3,703 vaccinations underway.

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.

