From Iceland — COVID Roundup: Four New Domestic Cases, Half In Quarantine, 480 Vaccinated

Photo by NIAID/Wikimedia Commons

Covid.is, the official site of daily coronavirus data in Iceland, has added a new category: the number of vaccinations thus far completed. This data will be included in all future COVID Roundups, when applicable.

Four new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed domestically yesterday, with two of the diagnosed already in quarantine at the time of diagnosis.

18 people are currently hospitalised with the virus. 227 people are currently in quarantine, with another 106 in isolation. The 14-day incidence of infection per 100,000 people is now 12.8, down from 14.7 yesterday. Incidence at border screening is at 21.8, down from 22.4 yesterday, and continues to surpass the domestic incidence rate, although at a declining rate.

480 people have so far been vaccinated against the coronavirus, with 5,725 vaccinations underway.

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.

