From Iceland — RVK Newscast #67: Horrible Car Accident In Ísafjörður & A Visit To Hallgrímskirkja

Photo by Art Bicnick

CORRECTION: Valur stated that the child who died in the accident was 11 years old, but in fact, the child was just 2 years old. We deeply apologise for the mistake.

First on this newscast, there’s been a horrible car accident in the west of Iceland near Ísafjörður, which has now had two casualties. Afterwards, we discuss current concerns about the summer for the tourism industry in Iceland. They are very worried about the summer season, as vaccination is going quite slow here. Also, an Icelander was officially the first person in the world to receive a hand transplant. During this, Valur Grettisson visits the iconic Hallgrímskirkja Church in Reykjavík. We thank the priest, Dr. Sigurður Árni Þórðarson as well as the staff at the church. It’s open for guests now, although there are COVID-restrictions.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door