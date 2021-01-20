From Iceland — Westfjords Shook By Tragic Accident

Photo by Art Bicnick

Tragedy struck last weekend when a family driving home to Flateyri on Saturday, returning from a visit to Poland over the holidays, hit an icy patch on the road and slid off into the nearby sea, RÚV reports.

There were three people in the car. Two-year-old Mikolaj Majewski succumbed to injuries yesterday, and Kamila Majewska passed away on Saturday. The father of the family, Tomasz, is still in hospital.

The family was well known and well liked by the community, who mourn the losses.

“This family was wonderful,” Magdalena Kryszewska, who lives in Ísafjörður and has known the family for years, told reporters. “I remember when Tomasz and Kamila met, how he was happy and they were happy together. She was a good and sweet woman and that child was the best thing that happened to them.”

Janina says that the tragedy has struck everyone in the region hard. Her husband, who is on the local rescue squad, was one of those sent to the scene of the accident.

“This is a very big shock for us in the community,” she said. “We’re all in a great state of shock. I get a lot of messages about this and we’re trying to help them through this tragedy.”

