From Iceland — COVID-19 Roundup: Six Domestic Cases Yesterday, Three In Quarantine

COVID-19 Roundup: Six Domestic Cases Yesterday, Three In Quarantine

Published January 13, 2021

Vísir/Vilhelm

Six new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed domestically yesterday, with three of the diagnosed already in quarantine at the time of diagnosis.

19 people are currently hospitalised with the virus, none in intensive care. 242 people are currently in quarantine, with another 164 in isolation. The 14-day incidence of infection per 100,000 people is now 18, down from 18.8 yesterday. Incidence at border screening, however, is at 25.9, up from 23.2 yesterday, and continues to surpass the domestic incidence rate.

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.

