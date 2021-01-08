From Iceland — COVID-19 Roundup: Two Domestic Cases Yesterday, Both In Quarantine

COVID-19 Roundup: Two Domestic Cases Yesterday, Both In Quarantine

Published January 8, 2021

iira116 - Pixabay

Only two new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed domestically yesterday, with both of the diagnosed already in quarantine at the time of diagnosis.

20 people are currently hospitalised with the virus, none in intensive care. 332 people are currently in quarantine, with another 134 in isolation. The 14-day incidence of infection per 100,000 people is now 19.6, down from 19.9 yesterday. Incidence at border screening is also at this rate, up from 17.5 yesterday.

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.

