From Iceland — COVID-19 Roundup: Seven New Cases, One Death

Photo by iira116 - Pixabay

7 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed domestically yesterday. 2 of the diagnosed were already in quarantine at the time of diagnosis. Unfortunately, there was also an additional death due to complications arising from COVID-19, bring the total number of those who have passed away in Iceland due to the virus to 29.

23 people are currently hospitalised with the virus, none in intensive care. The incidence of new infections has risen slightly to 28.9, up from 27.8 yesterday. As thousands of vaccine doses are in the country, with tens of thousands more on their way shortly, it is hoped that these numbers can be brought down swiftly.

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.

