From Iceland — Cervical Cancer Screening Fee To Be Reduced

Photo by Nephron/Wikimedia Commons

Vísir reports that the cervical cancer screening fee is to be reduced in the new year. This news comes from a statement made by the Ministry of Health. The fee is to be reduced from ISK 4,818 to ISK 500.

From January 1st, general entrance health care fees will also be reduced from ISK 700 to ISK 500. These reductions come as part of Svandís Svavarsdóttir’s plans to reduce patient co-payments. As was already the case, children, as well as elderly and disabled patients, will not have to pay the fee.

The cost of these changes will amount to an estimated ISK 135 million per year, and comes among a number of other changes to the health care system. For instance, the fee for breast cancer screening is set to increase by 2.7% due to inflation, but this fee will now be included in the health insurance discount system.

Other changes within the health care system include the implementation of courses that aim to promote healthy living, or to improve the emotional-wellbeing of pregnant people. Another change is that it will now be possible for patients to be issued with a free certificate for vocational assessment. Obtaining this is a prerequisite for applying for vocational rehabilitation at VIRK.

Additionally, children who require an examination after visiting the emergency departments will no longer need a referral from a family or healthcare doctor, and fees for these hospital visits will be waived. This also applies if a child is sent to a specialist in an outpatient department or a day care centre in a hospital after visiting the emergency departments.

All of these new changes should improve access to healthcare and make it easier for patients to receive the treatment they need.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.