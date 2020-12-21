From Iceland — RVK Newscast #59: Mudslides, Misleading Vaccine Information, The Winter Solstice

Photo by Art Bicnick

There was a huge mudslide in Seyðisfjörður, which destroyed several homes. Fortunately, and perhaps miraculously, no one was hurt. In other news, COVID-19 is still a thing in Iceland and misleading information from the government about the vaccine has raised some questions about the current pandemic. And finally, the darkest day of the year has arrived. The Winter Solstice was officially at 10:00 this morning (December 21st) so it will only get brighter from now on.

