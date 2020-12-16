From Iceland — COVID-19 Round-Up: Five New Cases Yesterday, Two In Quarantine

COVID-19 Round-Up: Five New Cases Yesterday, Two In Quarantine

Published December 16, 2020

Words by
Photo by
Pixabay/Hvesna

Five new cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed domestically yesterday. Two of the infected were already in quarantine at the time of diagnosis. This is the highest daily number of domestic infections diagnosed this week.

32 people are currently hospitalised with the virus, three of whom are in intensive care. Despite the fact that this is the highest daily number of new infections, the incidence of domestic infections stands at 28.4 — the lowest number seen since mid-September.

Further information can be found covid.is and below.

