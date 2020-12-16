From Iceland — COVID-19 Round-Up: Five New Cases Yesterday, Two In Quarantine

Photo by Pixabay/Hvesna

Five new cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed domestically yesterday. Two of the infected were already in quarantine at the time of diagnosis. This is the highest daily number of domestic infections diagnosed this week.

32 people are currently hospitalised with the virus, three of whom are in intensive care. Despite the fact that this is the highest daily number of new infections, the incidence of domestic infections stands at 28.4 — the lowest number seen since mid-September.

Further information can be found covid.is and below.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.