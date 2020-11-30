From Iceland — Covid-19 Roundup: 8 New Cases

Photo by Pixabay/HelenJank

8 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed domestically yesterday. Of these, just 3 were quarantined at the time of diagnosis. This follows 20 and 21 diagnoses on Thursday and Friday respectively, and 10 on Saturday. As fewer samples are taken on Saturdays and Sundays, there is often a dip in confirmed cases over the weekend. Whilst numbers remain much lower than they were in October, the incidence of infections has crept up slightly since last week, now 38.5.

41 are currently in hospital with coronavirus and 2 are in intensive care.

More information from covid.is follows. Please bear in mind that information offered in non-Icelandic languages may not be updated at the time of writing.

