From Iceland — Covid-19 Roundup: 20 New Cases

Photo by Landspítalinn

20 new domestic infections were diagnosed yesterday. 9 of them were in quarantine at the time of diagnosis whilst 11 of them were not. This is the most that have been diagnosed in a single day for two and a half weeks: the 10th of November saw 26 new domestic infections.

42 are currently hospitalised with coronavirus and 2 of them are in intensive care. The incidence of domestic infections has crept up very slightly since yesterday, from 32.5 to 35.7. However, compared to the rest of Europe this infection rate is low. This slight increase follows yesterday’s news that infections are being traced back to parties and shopping centres.

More information from covid.is follows. Please bear in mind that data given in non-Icelandic languages may not be updated at the time of writing.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.