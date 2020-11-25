From Iceland — Two Icelandic Grammy Nominees For 2021

Photo by Timothée Lambrecq

The Iceland Symphony Orchestra and composer Hildur Guðnadóttir have both been nominated for Grammy Awards.

This is the second time The Iceland Symphony Orchestra has been nominated for a Grammy, although they were last nominated over a decade ago in 2009. This time their album Concurrence, conducted by Daníel Bjarnason, is up for Best Orchestral Performance. In the album the orchestra performs new works by four Icelandic composers: Anna Þorvaldsdóttir, Haukur Tómasson, María Huld Markan Sigfúsdóttir and Páll Ragnar Pálsson. The album also features soloists Sæunn Þorsteinsdóttir and Víkingur Heiðar Ólafsson. Concurrence was highly praised in the New York Times and on the American radio station NPR.

Meanwhile, composer Hildur Guðnadóttir has been nominated for two Grammy Awards. She has been nominated in the category Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media for her music in the film Joker, as well as in the category Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Capella for her Bathroom Dance arrangement, which also appeared in Joker. Hildur is no stranger to awards, and last year won the Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media Grammy for her music in the TV show Chernobyl. She has also already won the Best Original Score Academy Award and the Best Film Music BAFTA for her music in Joker.

The date for the 63rd Grammy Awards Ceremony is set for January the 31st 2021. The complete list of this year’s nominees is available here.

