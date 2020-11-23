From Iceland — There Is No Age Limit For The "Morning After" Pill

Photo by Wikimedia Commons

Pharmacies have denied the emergency contraception pill to anyone under the age of eighteen despite there being no age limit for the drug in Icelandic law, Fréttablaðið reports.

Sólborg Guðbrandsdóttir, a singer and activist known for her Instagram page Fávitar, says that she has received a large number of messages from young people who were refused the emergency contraception at a pharmacy. In light of these enquiries, Sólborg contacted the Icelandic Medicines Agency, and the pharmacy in question, to ask why the pill had been refused.

The Icelandic Medicines Agency responded, stating that there is no age limit for the pill, but it should not be used before a girl has had her first period. It also stated that it was necessary for a pharmacist to ensure that the relevant information regarding the drug is delivered with the drug itself, so that it is used properly.

The pharmacy also responded, saying that the matter was being examined internally. “Until now, we have followed the rules that we have received from the Icelandic Medicines Agency regarding the 18 year age limit on the sale of over the counter medicines. If there is no age limit on the sale of the emergency pill, we will, of course, change our rules of procedure.”

Sólborg encourages people to speak up at pharmacies if they are denied the pill on the basis of their age. “Pharmacies cannot hide behind this rule and discriminate against you on the basis of age.”

