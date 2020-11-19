From Iceland — Covid-19 Roundup: 4 New Cases, 1 Death

Photo by Pixabay/webandi

Four new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed domestically yesterday. Of these, two were already quarantined at the time of diagnosis. This is the second lowest number to be diagnosed in a single day since the 13th of September, suggesting that the curve has been successfully flattened by the latest measures.

Sadly, a further death was reported by Landspítali yesterday afternoon, bringing the total death toll to 26. The Grapevine offers its condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

52 are currently in hospital with the virus, 4 of them in intensive care. The incidence of domestic infections is now down to 50.7.

More detailed information can be found at covid.is/data and below. Bear in mind that data offered in non-Icelandic languages might not be updated at the time of this writing.

