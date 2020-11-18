From Iceland — RVK Newscast #49: Man-Made Earthquakes And A Star-Studded Icelandic Movie


RVK Newscast #49: Man-Made Earthquakes And A Star-Studded Icelandic Movie

Published November 18, 2020

In today’s newscast: Man-made earthquakes, rapidly decreasing COVID cases, and the investigation surrounding the 12 COVID-19 deaths at Landakots hospital. We also discuss how the Minister of Justice recently appointed two women to the supreme court and how Icelandic film director Grímur Hákonarson got some Oscar winning actors to star in his upcoming movie ‘The Fence’.

