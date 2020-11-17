From Iceland — Covid-19 Roundup: 7 New Infections

Covid-19 Roundup: 7 New Infections

Published November 17, 2020

7 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed domestically yesterday. Of those, 6 were already quarantined at the time of diagnosis. The last five days have mostly seen daily positive test figures remain below 10–something we hadn’t previously seen since the beginning of September.

57 are currently in hospital with the virus, 4 of them in intensive care. No further deaths from Covid-19 have been reported.

563 are currently in quarantine and 302 are in isolation, whilst the incidence of domestic infections is now as low as 61.1–down from 66.8 yesterday. The incidence of domestic infections almost reached 300 at the peak of the third wave.

More information from covid.is/data follows. Bear in mind that data offered in non-Icelandic languages might not be updated at the time of this writing.

