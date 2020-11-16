From Iceland — RVK Newscast #48: The U.S. Elections & The International Rotary Club

Photo by Art Bicnick

Today, we met with U.S. expat Raymond Snider, who is also a Club President for the International Rotary Club in Iceland. He used to work as a diplomat for many years as well as for NATO, and tells us about how it is to watch the U.S. election from afar. We also speak about the complexities of Icelandic society and how the international Rotary club works.

For more information about the international Rotary Club in Iceland visit this page: https://www.facebook.com/RotaryReykjavik/?ref=page_internal

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door