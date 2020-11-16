From Iceland — RVK Newscast #48: The U.S. Elections & The International Rotary Club


Published November 16, 2020

Today, we met with U.S. expat Raymond Snider, who is also a Club President for the International Rotary Club in Iceland. He used to work as a diplomat for many years as well as for NATO, and tells us about how it is to watch the U.S. election from afar. We also speak about the complexities of Icelandic society and how the international Rotary club works.

For more information about the international Rotary Club in Iceland visit this page: https://www.facebook.com/RotaryReykjavik/?ref=page_internal

