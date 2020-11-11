From Iceland — Seven Arrested On Suspicion Of Embezzlement

Photo by Pixabay

An extensive police investigation is being carried out in the capital area, after seven foreign nationals were arrested on suspicion of embezzlement and counterfeiting, Fréttablaðið reports.

The police statement said: “It is suspected that the group has presented counterfeit bank notes on several occasions and have stolen money by obtaining credit card details and PIN numbers from elderly people”.

“Several people are being questioned in connection with the case, in addition to which the police have launched two house searches.” The police are also encouraging people to be extra vigilant when entering PIN numbers and to make sure that PIN information is not stored with credit cards. Shop staff are also being asked to be on the look out for counterfeit notes.

The police have also said that their hotline can be called anonymously, to provide them with any information members of the public may have about those organised crimes. Violations can also be reported using a private message on the police’s Facebook page.

The police hotline can be reached at 800 5005.

