From Iceland — Covid-19 Roundup: 11 New Cases, 1 More Death

Covid-19 Roundup: 11 New Cases, 1 More Death

Published November 10, 2020

Art Bicnick

11 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed domestically yesterday. Of those, 5–or about 45%–were in quarantine at the time of diagnosis, according to Vísir. This is a lower proportion than is usually in quarantine at the time of diagnosis; however, 11 is the lowest daily number we have seen in Iceland since the 14th of September, when 6 were diagnosed. This follows a whole November so far of daily numbers below 30, and is the third consecutive day with a number below 20.

The incidence of domestic infections now stands at 129.0. 70 are currently in hospital with coronavirus, 3 of them in intensive care.

One further death from coronavirus has been reported in the past 24 hours. This news was announced on Landspítali’s website. No details have been provided as to the age of the patient, or whether this death was also linked to the group infection at Landakot–as was the case with 10 out of the 13 most recent deaths. The Grapevine offers their heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

More information from covid.is follows. Bear in mind that data offered in non-Icelandic languages might not be updated at the time of this writing.

