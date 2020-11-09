From Iceland — RVK Newscast #46: Record COVID-Deaths, Dangerous Minks & The U.S. Elections

Photo by Art Bicnick

Five people died from COVID-19 in Iceland over the weekend, which now leaves the country with 23 fatalities as a result of the pandemic. The good news though is that this third wave is slowly going down. Only 16 positive cases were reported yesterday and of those, only two were not in quarantine. In other news, minks will be tested for COVID-19 in Iceland after reports of a viral mutation were found in Danish mink farms. We also go over the recent election results in the U.S.A. and visit the historic Höfði building, the spot where the Cold War was put to an end.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door