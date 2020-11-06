From Iceland — Covid-19 Roundup: 19 New Cases, Curve Flattening

Photo by Landspitallin

19 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed domestically yesterday. According to Vísir, 12 of them–or 63%–were already quarantined at the time of diagnosis. This follows 5 consecutive days of the daily positive test figure being below 30, and is the first day on which the number has been below 20 since the September 16th, which also saw 19 cases in a day. Additionally, there are more samples being taken each day now than there were in September, which suggests that this is a case of the curve flattening and not of tests being limited, for example.

Hospital numbers remain relatively high, with 78 currently hospitalised and four in intensive care. Yesterday, 71 were in hospital and 3 were in intensive care.

The incidence of domestic infections (cases per 100,000) now stands at 177.8, and a total of 5,039 cases have been confirmed in Iceland since the start of the pandemic. The death toll remains at 18, with no further deaths reported since yesterday.

More information from covid.is follows.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.