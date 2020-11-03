From Iceland — Covid-19 Roundup: 27 New Cases, 17th Death

Published November 3, 2020

Pixabay/webandi

27 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed domestically yesterday. 16 of them–or 59%–were already quarantined at the time of diagnosis. New daily case figures have now been below thirty for the third consecutive day, having been above thirty everyday in October.

74 are now in hospital with coronavirus, with 4 of them in intensive care. The incidence of domestic infections now stands at 188.4. There have now been 4,957 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Iceland since the start of the pandemic.

One more patient has died from coronavirus within the last 24 hours. This was revealed in an announcement on Landspítali’s website. Two deaths took place over the weekend and another was announced on Monday, making this death the seventeenth in Iceland since the beginning of the pandemic. It is the seventh death in Iceland to take place during this current third wave.

The Grapevine offers their heartfelt sympathies to the family and loved ones of the deceased. No further information about the person who died has been released yet at the time of writing.

More information from covid.is follows. Bear in mind that data offered in non-Icelandic languages might not be updated at the time of this writing.

