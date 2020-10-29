From Iceland — Further Pandemic Restrictions On The Horizon

Photo by Lögreglan

Chief epidemiologist Þórólfur Guðnason announced at a press conference held minutes ago that he was preparing a draft to submit to the Ministry of Health that would recommend tighter restrictions in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

This decision was made in response to the current third wave that Iceland is experiencing. While total numbers of daily diagnoses are in decline, domestic group infections have been an increasing problem, and there have been three deaths during this third wave.

Þórólfur would not go into specific details of what these restrictions will entail, as the draft of the proposal is still being crafted. He did say though that the restrictions would apply to the entire country, and would go into effect before November 3rd.

Yesterday, 42 people were diagnosed with the coronavirus, with 53% of them in quarantine at the time of diagnosis. 1,730 people are in quarantine, 1,005 are in isolation, and 62 are in hospital, two of them in intensive care.

