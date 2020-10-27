From Iceland — RVK Newscast #41: Landspítali Declares State Of Emergency & COVID-Infected Sailors

Photo by Art Bicnick

Landspítali has declared a state of emergency for the first time due to a widespread cluster infection. At the same time, a bombshell statement was released that said that sailors who tested positive for COVID-19 were still made to work at sea. Also on this newscast: The Icelandic national team and the Minister of Education publicly supported a bullied child and are now looking to combat that in Icelandic schools.

