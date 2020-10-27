From Iceland — RVK Newscast #41: Landspítali Declares State Of Emergency & COVID-Infected Sailors


RVK Newscast #41: Landspítali Declares State Of Emergency & COVID-Infected Sailors

Published October 27, 2020

Valur Grettisson
Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

Landspítali has declared a state of emergency for the first time due to a widespread cluster infection. At the same time, a bombshell statement was released that said that sailors who tested positive for COVID-19 were still made to work at sea. Also on this newscast: The Icelandic national team and the Minister of Education publicly supported a bullied child and are now looking to combat that in Icelandic schools.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Allegations Of Negligence At Ásbrú Refugee Camp

Allegations Of Negligence At Ásbrú Refugee Camp

by

News
Abortion Law Protests Outside Polish Embassy

Abortion Law Protests Outside Polish Embassy

by

News
Falcon Gang Roasts The Grapevine

Falcon Gang Roasts The Grapevine

by

News
59 Diagnosed With Coronavirus Yesterday

59 Diagnosed With Coronavirus Yesterday

by

News
Iceland Removed From Grey List

Iceland Removed From Grey List

by

News
Iceland Copes With A Cancelled Halloween

Iceland Copes With A Cancelled Halloween

by

Show Me More!