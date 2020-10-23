From Iceland — 30 Diagnosed With Coronavirus Yesterday

30 Diagnosed With Coronavirus Yesterday

Published October 23, 2020

30 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed domestically yesterday, Vísir has reported. Of these, 18 or 60% were already in quarantine at the time of diagnosis. 6 cases were diagnosed at the border. This is the lowest number of cases to be diagnosed in a single day since the 26th of September, almost a month.

There are now 18 people in hospital with the virus, down from 21 yesterday. The 3 who have been in intensive care remain there. Meanwhile, the incidence of domestic infections (cases per 100,000) continues to decrease, now standing at 230.7. This is a considerable improvement on a week ago, when the number came close to 300.

The death toll remains the same (11) and there have now been 4,308 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Iceland since the beginning of the pandemic.

More information from covid.is follows.

