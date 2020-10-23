From Iceland — 30 Diagnosed With Coronavirus Yesterday

Photo by Pixabay/leo2014

30 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed domestically yesterday, Vísir has reported. Of these, 18 or 60% were already in quarantine at the time of diagnosis. 6 cases were diagnosed at the border. This is the lowest number of cases to be diagnosed in a single day since the 26th of September, almost a month.

There are now 18 people in hospital with the virus, down from 21 yesterday. The 3 who have been in intensive care remain there. Meanwhile, the incidence of domestic infections (cases per 100,000) continues to decrease, now standing at 230.7. This is a considerable improvement on a week ago, when the number came close to 300.

The death toll remains the same (11) and there have now been 4,308 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Iceland since the beginning of the pandemic.

More information from covid.is follows.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.