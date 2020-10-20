From Iceland — Were You More Helgi Or More Katrín? Politicians React To Earthquake

Were You More Helgi Or More Katrín? Politicians React To Earthquake

Published October 20, 2020

The 5.7 magnitude earthquake which just shook through the capital area was caught on the Althingi broadcast. Helgi Hrafn Gunnarsson, MP for the Pirate Party, fled the hall after feeling it shake. In the video, noise can be heard and the curtains behind Steingrímur J. Sigfússon, the Speaker of the Althingi, begin to move. Steingrímur reacts unflappably, saying, “Just sit calmly, sit calmly.”

The video can be seen here, and below:

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister was live with the Washington Post when the earthquake happened. Her reaction was a little more measured: she glances around the room in shock and says “Oh my god, there’s an earthquake!” Katrín can then be heard calmly apologising for the earthquake, and saying, “Well, this is Iceland.” The earthquake starts about 3 minutes into the video:

Was your reaction more Helgi or Katrín? Tag yourself, and let us know.

