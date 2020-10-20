From Iceland — 62 Diagnosed With Coronavirus Yesterday

Photo by Pexels

62 people were diagnosed with coronavirus domestically yesterday, Vísir reported this morning.

29 of these were in quarantine at the time of diagnosis, whilst 33 were not. The proportion of those in quarantine at the time of diagnosis is considerably lower than it has been over recent days. 1,252 people are now in isolation, compared to 1,234 yesterday and 2,375 are in quarantine, compared to 2,878 yesterday. This brings the incidence of domestic infections (cases per 100,000) down to 277.6 from 287.7.

More information from covid.is follows.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.