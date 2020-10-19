From Iceland — Masks To be Made Mandatory Across The Country

Masks To be Made Mandatory Across The Country

Published October 19, 2020

From Tuesday 20 October, it will be mandatory to wear masks everywhere in Iceland, if it is not possible to ensure a two metre distance, reports RÚV.

Other changes to the disease control measures mean that outside the capital city, no one may attend spectator sports events. In the capital area all training in contact sports will be prohibited. Most of the disease control measures will stay the same and will be valid for 2 to 3 more weeks. A continuous reassessment of the situation will take place during this time. There will be no change in the way schools operate.

Among other changes the maximum number of people allowed in any space at the same time will be 20 through the country. Sports activities that do not require contact will be allowed in the capital area for a maximum of 20 people without spectators, providing the two metre rule can be maintained. All sports and leisure activities for children in preschool and primary school, that require contact, will not be permitted in the capital area.

The public is still being encouraged to stay at home as much as possible.

