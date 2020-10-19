From Iceland — 42 Diagnosed With Coronavirus Yesterday

Photo by Vísir/Vilhelm

42 people were diagnosed with coronavirus domestically yesterday, Vísir reported this morning. 31 of these were in quarantine at the time of diagnosis, whilst 11 were not. This follows 69 diagnoses on Friday and 52 on Saturday, and brings the incidence of domestic infections (cases per 100,000) down to 287.7 from 292.3.

26 are currently hospitalised with coronavirus, with 4 of them in intensive care. There have been no further deaths since Friday. 4,101 cases have now been confirmed in Iceland since the beginning of the pandemic.

More information from covid.is follows.

