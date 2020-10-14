From Iceland — 88 Diagnosed With Coronavirus Yesterday

88 Diagnosed With Coronavirus Yesterday

Published October 14, 2020

88 coronavirus infections were diagnosed domestically yesterday, Vísir has reported. 45 of the 88 were already quarantined at the time of diagnosis, whilst the remaining 43 were not. 2 infections were diagnosed at the border. 71 were diagnosed following symptom samples whilst 17 were being tested following quarantine or during random screening.

A total of 24 are currently in hospital with coronavirus–one more than yesterday. 3 of them are in intensive care. The incidence of domestic infections is now 268.9 compared to 253.9 yesterday.

3,757 have now been diagnosed with coronavirus in Iceland since the very beginning of the epidemic. There have been no further deaths so far in this third wave, with the death toll still at 10.

Further information from covid.is follows:

