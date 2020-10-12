From Iceland — 50 Diagnosed With Coronavirus Yesterday

Photo by Vísir

50 people were diagnosed with coronavirus domestically yesterday, Vísir reported this morning. Of these, 33 were in quarantine at the time of diagnosis. This marks a decrease in daily cases compare to the day before, when 60 diagnosed. It is also an improvement on last week, when most days saw close to 100 new diagnoses, the most being 99 on Monday.

23 people are currently in Landspítali with coronavirus–3 fewer than yesterday, when there were 26. 3 of the 23 are in intensive care, with 2 on a ventilator.

The incidence of domestic infections per 100,000 is now 240.3, compared to 237.3 yesterday.

More information from covid.is follows.

