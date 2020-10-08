From Iceland — Gunnlaugur The Cat Goes On An Epic Adventure!

Photo by Freyja Amble Gísladóttir

A pet cat has returned home safe and sound after going missing four months ago, Vísir reports.

Gunnlaugur, who lives near Hofsós, was found yesterday, in Varmahlíð, Skagafjörður – about 50 kilometres away from his home.

Freyja Amble Gísladóttir’s boyfriend has owned Gunnlaugur for eight years. In an interview, Freyja said that the cat went missing in June, but that’s it’s quite normal for him to disappear for a few days at a time, because he loves to hunt. “But then he didn’t return. We went to look for him but couldn’t find him anywhere. After two months of looking we gave up on finding him, and went and got kittens.”

And then, out of the blue, Gunnlaugur appeared in Skagafjörður. “I woke up and my boyfriend had seen a post on Facebook about a lost cat. Our vet had shared it.”

And Gunnlaugur certainly had quite the adventure, with Freyja saying she suspects he accidentally hitched a ride in a car. “It’s about 50 kilometres from us to Varmahlíð where he was found, and there are lots of lakes and rivers to cross.”

But Gunnlaugur wasn’t hurt by the escapade. In fact, it seems to have done him the world of good. “He was a little too fat when he left us, but now he is great condition.” Freyja laughs. “He is very happy to be back, and we would never have found him if people hadn’t advertised him online. It’s amazing!”

