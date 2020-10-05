From Iceland — RVK Newscast #33: Stricter Restrictions, U.S. Votes Delayed And Trump’s COVID Treatment

Photo by Art Bicnick

The Icelandic government has declared a state of emergency and stricter restrictions came into effect at midnight Sunday night due to a rapid spike in COVID-19 cases. The pandemic has also caused delays in the Icelandic and U.S. Postal Service, which, alongside President Trump’s campaign against the USPS, is making Americans living in Iceland anxious that their votes in next month’s election won’t get counted. At the same time, Kári Stefánsson, director of deCode Genetics, says that Trump has a 75% chance of surviving COVID-19 according to the basic statistics. He added that Trump will get the same treatment as any patient in Iceland would get.

