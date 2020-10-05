From Iceland — New Coronavirus Restrictions In Effect

Photo by Adobe Stock

New restrictions to avoid the spread of coronavirus in Iceland have been implemented, Fréttablaðið reported this morning. The Icelandic government has declared a state of emergency and the new restrictions came into effect at midnight last night.

The maximum capacities for various social gatherings have changed, with the new number restrictions as follows:

A limit of 20 people in a given area for general meetings.

A limit of 30 people in schools and universities.

A limit of 50 people for funerals.

A limit of 50 people for competitive sports.

Maximum capacity of 100 people in shops under a thousand square metres, though larger shops will have a maximum capacity of 200.

A limit of 100 spectators at outdoor sports matches.

Further rules introduced include the closure of pubs, gyms, entertainment venues and arcades. Swimming pools will remain open at 50% capacity, and the one-metre-rule will remain in force with the obligation to wear a mask wherever it is not possible to guarantee a one-metre distance.

There are some exceptations to these new rules: for example, in parliament, courts, and amongst emergency response parties. Buses are also exempt from the 20 person maximum; however, it is now obligatory to wear a mask at all times on buses. There will also be a mask obligation in social centres for senior citizens.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

