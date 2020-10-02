From Iceland — RVK Newscast #32: ÆVI - A Solo Dance Journey With Inga Maren Rúnarsdóttir

Photo by Art Bicnick

For this edition of the Reykjavík Newscast, Culture Editor Hannah Jane sat down with choreographer and dancer Inga Maren Rúnarsdóttir to talk about her newest solo piece ‘ÆVI’, which is currently being performed at the Reykjavík City Theatre.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door