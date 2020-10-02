From Iceland — RVK Newscast #32: ÆVI - A Solo Dance Journey With Inga Maren Rúnarsdóttir


RVK Newscast #32: ÆVI – A Solo Dance Journey With Inga Maren Rúnarsdóttir

Published October 2, 2020

Hannah Jane Cohen
Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

For this edition of the Reykjavík Newscast, Culture Editor Hannah Jane sat down with choreographer and dancer Inga Maren Rúnarsdóttir to talk about her newest solo piece ‘ÆVI’, which is currently being performed at the Reykjavík City Theatre.

