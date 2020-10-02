From Iceland — President Sends Well Wishes To The Trumps

Photo by Art Bicnick

The President of Iceland Guðni Th. Jóhannesson has sent his well wishes to Donald and Melania Trump following their COVID-19 diagnoses, RÚV has reported. The message is available on the President’s official website.

In his message, the President expressed hopes that a vaccine, medicine and other treatments will be found soon to combat the pandemic that has done so much damage around the world.

Donald Trump announced his infection on Twitter this morning, just before 5 o’clock Icelandic time: “Tonight, Melania and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” President Trump intends to continue in office from his isolation, as he is yet to develop symptoms.

Trump’s doctor Sean Conley said in a statement that the couple are “both healthy at the moment and intend to stay at home during the recovery process.” He expects that “the president will continue to perform his duties without any disruption while he recovers.”

