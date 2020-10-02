From Iceland — Cancer Society Completes Cervical Screening Review

The Iceland Cancer Society has now completed its review of cervical cancer samples following the misdiagnoses of patients in 2018, Vísir reports.

A statement on the Cancer Society’s website says that 209 cases were found where further examination would be necessary due to previously unseen cell changes. Although the society planned to review 6,000 samples, the final number was 4,950.

The review was held after it came to light that a woman who had received inaccurate results at her cervical screening was later diagnosed with incurable cancer. The woman intends to sue the Cancer Society for damages.

The incident was reported to the Office of the Medical Director of Health, and an audit of the case as well as a quality audit of the Search Centre’s operations is currently being carried out.

After finding out about the case, more women have turned to Sævar Þór Jónsson, the woman’s lawyer, with the suspicion that a mistake was made in cervical screening.

The final result of the 209 women who were called in for further examination will not be available until a few weeks after their tests.

