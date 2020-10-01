From Iceland — Most Positive Border Test Results Are Icelandic

Photo by Pexels

More Icelanders have tested positive for COVID-19 at the border than any other nationality, Vísir reports.

The figures, which can be found on the official Althingi website, show that the nationalities of 110 of the 119 people who had been diagnosed on entry have been registered since September 18th, and 32 of them are Icelanders.

The second highest number of positive cases is among Poles, of which their are 23, and Romanians have the third highest number of cases with 13.

Five French people have tested positively on the border, whilst four Czechs and three Brits have also been diagnosed. Other nationalities comprise the remainder.

This information was published at the request of Gunnar Bragi Sveinsson, Member of Parliament for the Centre Party, who asked Minister of Health Svandís Svavarsdóttir about the number and citizenship of COVID infected people entering the country, and the reason for their visit. The information collected did not include people’s reasons for being in the country.

