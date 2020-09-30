From Iceland — Flood Warnings In Eastfjords

Photo by Vedur.is

The Icelandic Met Office has issued yellow warnings for heavy rain in the East today, with a strong chance of flooding and travel disruptions.

Residents are being urged to show caution and clear drains to avoid flood damage, as heavy rain falls until 20:00 tonight. Higher water levels can be expected in rivers and springs and increased run-off makes flooding and landslides likely.

Elsewhere in the country, today’s temperatures range between 1°C and 10°C, with the warmest weather in the East. Expect southerly winds of 3-8 m/s tomorrow and some light showers scattered across the country.

For the rest of the week, temperatures range from 2°C-10°C degrees, and intermittent rain can be expected. The weekend will remain fairly dry in the capital region. Moving into next week, the dry weather will continue, with a light northeasterly wind, but temperatures will begin to drop.

