COVID-19 Round-Up: Two In Intensive Care, Domestic Numbers Continue Soaring

32 people were diagnosed with coronavirus yesterday, Vísir reports, with 17 of them already in quarantine. More troubling, six people are now in hospital—two of them in intensive care.

An overview of the data shows a fairly disturbing trend. While incidences of positive identification of the virus at the border have remained relatively steady, currently at 6.8 per 100,000 over the past 14 days, the domestic rate continues to steadily climb. While on September 12th, the domestic incidence rate was at 10.6 per 100,000, it has risen continuously since then, and is today at 135.3.

That said, the daily infection rate is at least beginning to show signs of slowing, and has been more or less declining since September 18th.

More exact details can be seen below:

