From Iceland — RVK Newscast #30: Drunk English Tourist, Sailors With Covid-19 And Polly Chase Off A Raven

Tourists from the UK were fined for breaking quarantine this weekend. COVID-19 incidents are going up, but at the same time, more people are already in quarantine as they get diagnosed. That means that we are getting our hands on this third wave of the pandemic. Also, conflicts on the horizon on the job market in Iceland as the Confederation of Icelandic Employers want to create a rift in an agreement between workers and companies. And a raven with a bad attitude teased Pollý as we were trying to tell the news. This and more in our regular newscast with Valur Grettisson and Pollý.

