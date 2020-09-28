From Iceland — RVK Newscast #30: Drunk English Tourist, Sailors With Covid-19 And Polly Chase Off A Raven


RVK Newscast #30: Drunk English Tourist, Sailors With Covid-19 And Polly Chase Off A Raven

Published September 28, 2020

Valur Grettisson
Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

Tourists from the UK were fined for breaking quarantine this weekend. COVID-19 incidents are going up, but at the same time, more people are already in quarantine as they get diagnosed. That means that we are getting our hands on this third wave of the pandemic. Also, conflicts on the horizon on the job market in Iceland as the Confederation of Icelandic Employers want to create a rift in an agreement between workers and companies. And a raven with a bad attitude teased Pollý as we were trying to tell the news. This and more in our regular newscast with Valur Grettisson and Pollý.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Highest Inflation In 16 Months

Highest Inflation In 16 Months

by

News
Rise In Women’s Unemployment

Rise In Women’s Unemployment

by

News
Father Wins Custody Despite Sexual Abuse Claims

Father Wins Custody Despite Sexual Abuse Claims

by

News
Icelandic Economy Has A Chance Of Strong Recovery

Icelandic Economy Has A Chance Of Strong Recovery

by

News
400 Icelanders Named In Zhenhua Data Leak

400 Icelanders Named In Zhenhua Data Leak

by

News
Beluga Whales Take First Swim In New Home

Beluga Whales Take First Swim In New Home

by

Show Me More!