From Iceland — All Crew Members Of Valdimar GK Diagnosed With COVID-19

All fourteen crew members of the liner Valdimar GK have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Jóhann K. Jóhannsson, communications director of the civil defense department, confirmed the situation in a conversation with Fréttablaðið.

The ship had come ashore in Njarðvík on Sunday morning after just over 24 hours of fishing close to Hornafjörður.

According to a report by Vísir, there was a suspicion of infection on Thursday, although at first it was thought that these were traditional flu symptoms. When more people started to get sick, the epidemiologist was contacted and the fishing vessel’s response plan for the viral epidemic was activated.

The entire crew was sent for a screening at the Suðurnes Health Institute, which revealed that all fourteen crew members on board are infected. They are now placed in isolation.

The ship will reportedly be disinfected and the catch will be landed some time in the future. The infection will most likely delay the ship going back to fishing, according to Þorbjörn’s managing director.

The crew’s infection is likely to raise figures in terms of COVID-19, according to chief police officer Víðir Reynisson.

