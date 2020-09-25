From Iceland — Ólafur Arnalds Release New Song and Video

Photo by Benjamin Hardman

Renowned Multi-instrumentalist and composer Ólafur Arnalds released a new single, ‘Woven Song’, from his upcoming album earlier this week.

On Youtube, Ólafur Explains the inspiration for the song: “This was one of the first songs I wrote for ‘Some Kind of Peace’ but it ended up becoming a defining moment. It’s a metaphor for being embraced by something larger than yourself whilst exploring new territories, the feeling of being held while you open your heart.”

The video, directed by Thomas Vanz, is made up of a series of dreamy patterns, created using acrylic paint pouring techniques, recreating the patterns and visions induced by ayahuasca, an hallucinogenic tea used in rituals in South America.

Ólafur was supposed to have started his tour this week, to promote the new album ‘Some Kind of Peace’, but plans got cancelled due to the pandemic. Yesterday he tweeted “I should be on a bus en route to London to play the first show of many. This tiny little virus has further confirmed that we are not in control of our destinies. But we can control how we react to it.”

‘Some Kind of Peace’ is out on November 6th and is available to pre order HERE

You can watch the video for ‘Woven Song’ here, or below:

