From Iceland — Grapevine's Third 'Ask Me Anything' Is Here!


Published September 25, 2020

Words by
@rvkgrapevine
Photo by
Art Bicnick

We’re back at last with the Grapevine’s third Ask Me Anything! We got a lot of questions from you, dear readers, both through our email and in the Zoom chat. Watch editor-in-chief Valur Grettisson and news editor Andie Sophia Fontaine talk about everything from coronavirus restrictions, when the borders will open up, the price of rent, where the best hot dog in Iceland really is, and much more!

As always, those of you who are in the High Five (With A Secret Handshake!) Club or the Elbow Five Club can always participate in the Zoom chat and speak directly to Grapevine staff. As this is one of the many benefits of joining these clubs—as well as the continued financial support it gives us to keep the lights on—go ahead and sign up today!

We had a lot of fun, and we hope you did, too. We look forward to doing this again real soon. Thanks for watching!

