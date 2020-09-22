From Iceland — COVID-19 Round-Up: Tourists Who Broke Quarantine May Face Fines

Photo by Lögreglan

38 people were diagnosed with coronavirus yesteday, Vísir reports. 19 of them were not in quarantine at the time.

202 people have been diagnosed over the past four days, and there are now 281 people in isolation in all. As Vísir also reports, most of these cases can be attributed to two establishments, the Irishman and Brewdog. These establishments have advised the general public to get tested if they have visited these places recently.

One of the strains of the coronavirus currently in Iceland is being attributed to two French tourists who were diagnosed with the virus in mid-August. While they were told to go into isolation, they apparently did not follow these orders, contributing to the outbreak that Iceland is now experiencing.

The regulations on pandemic restrictions outline that anyone who breaks isolation or quarantine may face fines of 150,000 ISK to 500,000 ISK.

More pertinent information about the situation in Iceland is as follows:

