From Iceland — Multiple Icelandair Flights Cancelled

Multiple Icelandair flights have been cancelled in recent weeks.

Only one scheduled Icelandair flight to Copenhagen departed today and a flight from Boston arrived early in the morning, while 20 other flights, departures and arrivals, were cancelled.

The same applies to flights tomorrow, while the flights for Sunday are still scheduled so far.

Icelandair cancellations have been frequent in the past weeks. Ásdís Ýr Pétursdóttir, Icelandair’s information officer, told RÚV earlier this month that flights are often cancelled at very short notice, as demand fluctuates rapidly and that the company seeks to adapt supply to all demands.

Bogi Nils Bogason, CEO of Icelandair, told RÚV in an interview that the company could not afford to fly half-empty planes and that the demand is very low due to severe travel restrictions to Iceland.

Flights from other companies, such as Wizz Air, SAS, Air Baltic, EasyJet and Lufthansa, are still scheduled in the meantime.

Passengers affected by Icelandair cancellations have three options when facing cancelled flights: they can reschedule to another flight date, get a refund or a voucher.

The Consumer’s Association also pointed out in a statement from earlier this month that, “in case of a cancellation of an airline flight with less than two weeks’ notice, passengers are to be paid standard damages amounting to 250 € -600 € and depending on the length of the flight, also a refund, voucher or a new flight. An exception to this is if the cancellation of a flight can be traced to uncontrollable circumstances. The Consumer Association believes that the adjustment of supply to demand does not fall under uncontrollable circumstances and encourages passengers to claim their rights. As before, the association assists its members in this.”

