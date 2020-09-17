From Iceland — Third Season Of "Trapped" To Commence Filming

Photo by RÚV

The third season of Ófærð (known as “Trapped” in English) is to be filmed in Siglufjörður in the coming months, Fréttablaðið reports. The filming is to take place in September and October and is expected to involve 60 to 80 people.

Naturally, a great deal of measures will have to be introduced to make the filming COVID-secure, and an infection control representative will be on set everyday. Trolli.is reveals that these measures will involve temperature testing on entry to the film set, as well as make-up, costume and filming staff all having to wear masks.

Some scenes have been planned in the Siglufjörður swimming pool, meaning that the swimming pool will need to be closed for the time being. The gym and sports hall will be open as normal.

Trolli.is reports that locals and local business owners involved in the project have responded to it well.

The first two seasons of “Trapped” were wildly successful, both at home and abroad. Its finale saw over a million viewers in the UK tuning in, proving to be such a hit that producers urged Icelandic viewers to avoid posting spoilers on social media—certainly a first for any Icelandic television show.

