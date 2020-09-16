From Iceland — Sigur Rós Singer Demands Tax Evasion Dismissal

Photo by Vísir/Vilhelm

Sigur Rós singer, Jónsi, (Jón Þór Birgisson) has demanded that the district prosecutor’s tax evasion charges against him be dismissed, reports MBL.

The singer’s lawyer has stated that the ongoing investigation into the band’s tax invasion was illegal and therefore could not be a basis for prosecution. He added that the original case report, issued by the Director of Tax Investigations, lacked any legal foundation, and that the defendant’s expectations that the case be closed in December 2017 were justified. He added that Jónsi was not responsible for his tax returns and that the incorrect tax filings were due to the error of his accountant.

The prosecutor rejected these grounds, insisting that the tax evasion violations were extensive. This allegedly included failing to file taxes completely and filing false returns, with the prosecutor concluding that the case must be heard in court.

Last February, the Reykjavik District Court dismissed the case, a ruling that was, in turn, overruled by the Appelate Court, who demanded that the District Court see the case through to the end.

The band members were accused of evading 151 million Icelandic Krona ($1.2 million) in taxes between 2011 and 2014.

