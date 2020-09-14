From Iceland — Wild Raven-Chase In Grindavík

Photo by Pixabay / Alexas_Fotos

A raven that was brought up this summer in Vogar on Vatnsleysuströnd has been on the loose and causing disruption.

As Víkurfréttir reports, the young raven has enjoyed some popularity with the people of Vogar this summer, but has become more mischievous recently.

For instance, the feathered fiend disrupted a football match in Grindavík last week, not only watching the procedure but trying to follow the players into their locker rooms. Víkurfréttir also writes that other reports have been made of the disruptive raven, teasing and pranking visitors of the Blue Lagoon.

The raven’s antics apparently went so far that a shooting permit had been issued for the bird, causing its owners to race against a hunter, to catch their winged ward and bring it to shelter before it would meet a more drastic end.

According to a news update by Fréttablaðið, the rambunctious raven has been returned home as of yesterday afternoon, which was supposedly confirmed by Sandra Helgadóttir, the sister of the owner, Gunnar, in a conversation with Fréttablaðið.

